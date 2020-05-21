KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Mae Munk, age 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Munk was born in Jefferson Township, Wells County, Indiana, on March 5, 1924, to Miles W. and Nellie Marie (Hall) Stoneburner.
Wanda graduated from Ossian High School in 1942, and started working soon after at General Electric in Fort Wayne. She was also employed with General Telephone in Albion and the Albion Lumber Company.
On June 20, 1959, she married Mark Allen Munk at the Munk family home.
From 1967-1978, she owned and operated Exotic Fish Farm from her home on the farm. Wanda was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Busy Wives Home Demonstration Club, Order of Eastern Star, Ladies Aide of Center Chapel Church and Wayne Center United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Craig and Karen Munk, of Kendallville; daughters, Beckie and Roger Longyear, of Kendallville, Bonnie Kimmell, of Kendallville and Brenda and Jeff Harman, of St. Peters, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Leslie and John Wechter, of Ligonier, Aren and Steve Straiger, of Carmel, Stacey and Chad DeLong, of Ligonier, Laura and Laramy Freed, of Kendallville, Meagan King, of St. Charles, Missouri, Ryan and Jessica Longyear, of Kendallville, Amanda and Brett Warner, of Pleasant Lake, Justin Harman, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Kyle Harman, of Maplewood, Missouri; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marceda Hosted, of Kendallville and Shirley Stoneburner, of Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mark, who died on Dec. 1, 2011; granddaughter, Tiffany Munk in 1970; brother, Roger Stoneburner; and brother-in-law, Gerald “Hop” Hosted.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with Pastor Ken Walker officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Justin Harman, Kyle Harman, Ryan Longyear, Steve Straiger, John Wechter, Laramy Freed, Chad DeLong and Brett Warner.
Memorial donations may be made to Wayne Center United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
