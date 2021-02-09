FORT WAYNE — Joanne Marie (Billings) Wertenberger, 88, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Harvard, Nebraska, on April 12, 1932, to Verle and May (Meese) Billings. They have both passed away.
Joanne was a homemaker and was very active in her community.
She was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church, Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, Women’s Committee of the ACD Museum and the Welfare Board. She volunteered her time carrying meals for Wheels on Meals.
She married Roger J. Wertenberger on April 4, 1952, in France, and he passed away Nov. 22, 2020.
Joanne is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Maury Winkler, of Waterloo and Jan and Jim Rocco, of Weldon Spring, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jan (Greg) Hewitt, of Auburn, Maury (Megan) Winkler IV, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Andrew (Kelli) Rocco, of St. Louis and Elizabeth (Aaron) Theby, of St. Louis; two great-grandchildren, Gregory Hewitt and Cora Hewitt; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Eva Billings, of Midland, Michigan, and Darrel and Joyce Billings, of Greenfield, Indiana.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be given in Joanne’s memory to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706 or Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
