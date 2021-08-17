TOPEKA — Melvin J. Mullet, 78, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 9:20 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 11, 1943, in Noble County, Indiana, to Jacob E. and Nettie (Miller) Mullet.
On Nov. 7, 1963, in Topeka, he married Irene Troyer, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are daughter, Waneta (LeRoy) Yoder, of Topeka; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Merle (Verna) Mullet, of Montrose, Colorado; five sisters, Katie (Melvin) Yoder, of Chouteau, Oklahoma, Vera Miller, of Sarasota, Sara (Nelson) Shrock, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, Mary (Dave) Yoder, of Topeka,Polly (Perry) Miller, of Shipshewana; and special family friend, Alice Miller, of Millersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Orla P. Miller; and a special family friend, Alvin N. Miller.
Mel had worked in different area factories and was a farmer for most of his life.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and all day Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the family’s residence, 7625 W. C.R. 650S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, also at the family’s residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ervin Lehman and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.