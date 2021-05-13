AVILLA — Clara Jean “Jeanie” Whan, 86, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, lovingly surrounded by her children.
Clara was born on May 10, 1935, to Lewis and Mildred (Bradley) Briggs.
She married Richard Whan on June 27, 1954, in Noble County, Indiana.
“Jeanie”, as she was known to her co-workers, worked 35 years for Indiana & Michigan Electric Co., retiring in 1995.
Her passion for genealogy is known throughout the area, for diligently developing and maintaining a Noble Records website for the Noble County Public Library, as well as recording and writing numerous books of various family genealogy records.
For her volunteerism, she was selected as a Torch Bearer for the Indiana Bicentennial.
She also loved quilting and playing the piano.
Clara is survived by her children, Jerald and Sharell Whan, of Columbia City, Jay and Brenda Whan, of Westfield and Jackie Wakeman, of LaOtto; 10 grandchildren, Perry, Randy, Trevor, Jesicah and Jacob Whan, John, Clark and Scott Wakeman and Caleb and Jon Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Mitchell and Grace Knafel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Whan; and a sister, Janice Reese.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be a family graveside service at a later date. Burial will be at Avilla Cemetery.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Noble County Genealogical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.