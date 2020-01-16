Byron Drew Jr. Jan 16, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Byron Craig Drew Jr., 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Jan. 13, 2020. Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, are handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBedbug infestation closes courthousePolice arrest man in Garrett raidFire damages home east of AuburnBurrell case back before local courtFreaky Feet Pete, LaGrange County harness racing legend, settles into his post racing careerPete Kempf steps down as Baron football coachCommunity flocks to CLC open houseThompson resigns as Laker grid coachClerk advises residents to check for unclaimed cashFremont responds to fire on Lake George Images Videos CommentedFully rely on God this New Year of 2020 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News An incomplete picture: LaGrange County ranked 6th least-educated county in nation Escape rooms come to Auburn Flu activity restricts visitors at Parkview hospitals Few women found on Auburn city boards Prospective bidders get early looks at Amish Acres as February auction approaches Op-ed: Iran’s online blackouts show why governments shouldn’t control the internet New Trine degree provides skills for business analysis Steven M. Sipple: Rimington Trophy winner Biadasz conquers fears, and ultimately his position
