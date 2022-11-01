VAN WERT, Ohio — Shirley Ann Clifton, 84, of Van Wert, Ohio, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1937, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late Lloyd J. and Mildred Margaret (Smalley) High.
On Oct. 30, 1955, she married Ronald Gene Clifton, who died on Nov.17, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby High and Jack High.
Family survivors include her three children, Kimberly Scherry, of Convoy, Donald Clifton, of Cleveland, Georgia, and Tracy (Robert) Broten of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Anne (Brian) Brecht, Jason (Kacee) Kreischer, Sara (Jon) Miller, Chloe (Adams Hayes) Clifton, and Cami (Cory) Lepper; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School.
She had worked at ITW in Angola, and retired from General Electric in Decatur.
There will be private services for the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.