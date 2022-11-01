ANGOLA — Steven W. Alleshouse, 74, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Woodford C. and Kathryn (Petre) Alleshouse.
Steven graduated from Angola High School in 1967.
He worked at Universal Tool & Stamping in Butler, Indiana, before retiring.
Steven had been a member and officer of the Angola Jaycees.
He liked steam engines and going to the Steam Engine and Tractor Shows to see them. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children, Christie (David) Crawford, of Eads, Tennessee, and William (Nathan Ross) Alleshouse, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his three beloved grandchildren, Zachary (Kathryn) Crawford, Adam (Heather) Crawford and Corianne (Collin) Cook; and his two precious great-grandchildren, Theo and Hazel, with one more on the way. Also surviving are his brothers, Blaine (Jane) Alleshouse, of Butler, Indiana, and Otto (Cheryl) Alleshouse, of Ashley, Indiana; and sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Moore, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Karon Doty, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Irene Short.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
