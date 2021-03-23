GARRETT — Andrew “Andy” LaTurner, 48, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, due to complications recovering from COVID-19.
He was born to Daniel and Mary Lou LaTurner on Dec. 20, 1972.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou (Glass) LaTurner, of Anderson, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Marcy Foster-LaTurner, of Garrett, Indiana; two sons, Zac Foster, of Auburn, Indiana, and Izac LaTurner and daughter-in-law, Caitlin Adkins, of Vicksburg, Michigan; father, Daniel LaTurner (Peggy), of Auburn, Indiana; brother, Brett LaTurner, of Albion, Indiana; sister, Megan LaTurner-Haynie (Adam), of Auburn, Indiana; mother-in-law, Marilyn Foster, of Auburn, Indiana; brother-in-law, Rocky Foster (Janelle), of Waterloo, Indiana; sister-in-law, Rusty Sharp (Jerry), of St Augustine, Florida; three beloved nephews; and two nieces.
Andy was a graduate of Dekalb High School and Indiana University, where he pursued his love of history receiving a bachelor’s degree.
Andy and Marcy were married on Oct. 3, 1998, in Auburn, Indiana, and relocated to Kalamazoo, Michigan, in January 2001.
Andy has worked for Progressive Insurance as a claims adjuster since June 3, 2002.
Andy’s favorite pastimes were spent as a youth behind a bat and glove, as a parent behind the coaches’ box, teaching his boys to play like a champion and as an adult on a field behind an umpire’s mask or two-inch black stripes and a whistle. Andy spent more than a decade as a sports official belonging to the KOA and MHSAA. He was a dedicated volunteer Little League International umpire, Umpire In Charge for Parchment Little League and Assistant UIC for Michigan District 2 Little League. In his tenure, he was chosen to umpire for multiple LL state tournaments, multiple LL regional tournaments and 1 World Series in Livermore, California. Andy also refereed more than 200 high school football games, including state playoffs, as well as the state semi-finals in 2020.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 316 W. Fourth St., Auburn.
Pastor Scott Burdick will be officiating.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed in Andrew’s name to Parchment Little League in Parchment, Michigan.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.