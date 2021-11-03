ORLAND — Robert “Bob” L. Bond, age 73, of Orland, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bob was born on July 22, 1948, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Paul D. and Rita M. (LeBlanch) Bond, and they preceded him in death. Bob was a United States Army veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam from 1967-1969 – receiving two Purple Hearts and many campaign medals.
Bob married Kathleen “Kathy” Campbell on Jan. 7, 1989, in Auburn, Indiana. He was a woodworker.
Bob was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178, lifetime D.A.V. member, lifetime V.F.W member, retired military and a member of the Blue Spader Association.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” Bond, of Orland, Indiana; daughter, Sonja (Greg) McCrory, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sons, Kirby (Gina) Shafer, of Garrett, Indiana; Chris (Erica) Shafer, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, Richard “Dick” T. Bond, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Faye Bevilacqua, of Auburn, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Sean (Lauren) McCrory, Kari (Devon) Baird, Marah (Daniel Ruiz) Shafer, Jalen Shafer, Lincoln Shafer, Kade Shafer, Christian Shafer, Cameron Shafer and Colin Shafer; and great-grandson, Brody Baird.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Maverick Baird.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 2-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
Graveside Military Honors will take place at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Presenting the honors will be the United States Army, Garrett American Legion Post #178, Garrett V.F.W.
Memorials are to the Steuben County Humane Shelter or Wounded Warrior Project.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46378.
