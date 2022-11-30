AVILLA — Randy W. Ringler, 69, of Avilla, went to be with his Savior on Nov. 28, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mr. Ringler was born on Nov. 5, 1953, in LaGrange, to Harold and Martha (Rigsby) Ringler.
Randy worked for many years for Kraft Corporation. He was an avid gun collector. His grandkids loved and enjoyed their time with him.
Randy was a loving husband, son, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was there for anyone who needed him.
He married Gail (Healy) Rodriguez on Aug. 4, 2018, at the Wawasee Lakeside Chapel in Syracuse. Mrs. Ringler survives in Avilla.
Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Lindsay (Chris) North of Syracuse; a stepson, Luke (Sheena) Rodriguez of Warsaw; 10 grandchildren, Trenton, Madison, Morgan, Ashlee, Hayden, Ava, Hudson, Addison, Morgan and Madi; two great-grandchildren, Rosie and Sophie; his stepfather, Ned Longardner of Churubusco; his siblings, Jacque (Bob) Johnson of LaOtto, Rich (Doris) Ringler of Fremont, Laura (Gary) Allen of Quincy, Illinois, Kim (Dennis) Bucher of Churubusco, and Tracy (Jerry) Lister of Murphysboro, Tennessee; two stepsisters, Susan Holien of Mesa, Arizona, and Lori (Kenneth) Lucido of Garrett.
Preceding Randy in death was his father, Harold Ringler; his mother, Martha Longardner; a sister, Beckey Wetli; a brother, Rick Rigsby; and a stepbrother, Randy Longardner.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, beginning at 11a.m. and continuing until the service time at noon at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Rev. Mark Snodderly will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.