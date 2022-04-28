AUBURN — Orphia Cooper Watkins, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born in Jonesville, Virginia, on Dec. 13, 1930. Her parents were Ira and Dora (Bell) Moore.
Orphia worked at Mossberg Hubbard Plastics in Garrett for 28 years, before retiring in 1993.
She was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley. She loved her church, believed in God and read her Bible daily. She was loved by all who knew her.
She lost two husbands, James Blaine Cox; they were married in 1948, and he died in 1956. Her second husband was Harold Cooper, whom she married in 1956, and he died in 1993.
Surviving are a son and two daughters, Lonnie Cox, of Auburn, Linda Prior, of Leo and Wilma (Dave) Bradas, of St. Joseph, Michigan; sister, Gladys Cox, of Auburn; 38 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Orphia was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Rick Cooper, three daughters, Betty Green, Darlene Bowser and Joyce Cain; granddaughter, Linda Baker; grandson, Travis Smith; great-granddaughter, Tiarra Hinkle; brother, Carson Moore; and five sisters, Lois Moore, Vivian Witt, Helen Bloomer, Roberta Freed and Beatrice Back.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, IN 46705.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
