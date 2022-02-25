TOPEKA — Sara E. Lehman, 84, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1938, in Geauga County, Ohio, to Elmer J. and Edna (Miller) Shrock.
On Feb. 27, 1958, in LaGrange County, she married Daniel M. Lehman. He died on Nov. 12, 2020.
Surviving are five sons, Wilbur (Katie Irene) Lehman and Raymond (Loretta) Lehman, both of Topeka, Lavern (Lorene) Lehman, of Shipshewana, Floyd (Loretta) Lehman, of Topeka and Marvin (Lora) Lehman, of Topeka; three daughters, Edna (Ervin) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Kathryn (David) Fry, of Topeka and Ida Lehman, of Topeka; 40 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Katie Wickey, of Decatur, Fannie (Leroy) Miller, of Goshen and Mary (Ezra) Miller of Fremont, Michigan; a brother, Marvin (Ruby) Shrock, of Middlebury; sister-in-law, Mary Esther Shrock, of LaGrange; two half-sisters, Erma (Marvin) Miller, of Middlebury, Esther Yoder, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; a half-sister-in-law, Ruby Yoder, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; four stepsisters, Orpha (Ora) Miller, of Libby, Montana, Susie Miller, of Kingston, Wisconsin, Verna (Owen) Hershberger, of Mora, Minnesota, and Wilma (Elmer) Beechy, of Shipshewana; four stepbrothers, Alvin (Katie) Yoder, of LaGrange, Toby (Martha) Yoder, of Goshen, Christy (Anna) Yoder, of Vevay and Milo (Lorene) Yoder, of St. Ignatius, Montana; a step-brother-in-law, Ezra (Edna Mae) Bontrager, of LaGrange; and a step-sister-in-law, Anna Marie (Clarence) Miller, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Darrell Lehman; a brother, Melvin Shrock; a half-brother, Clarence Yoder; three stepbrothers, Ervin, Elmer and Perry Yoder; and three stepsisters, Beulah Yoder, Rosa Bontrager and Anna Mae Yoder.
Sara was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and all day on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Floyd Lehman residence, 4820 W. C.R. 300 S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Jason Lambright residence, 3220 S. C.R. 500W, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Perry Lehman and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
