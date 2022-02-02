Carroll McNutt
COLUMBIA CITY — Carroll L. McNutt, 92, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 12:25 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, where he was admitted on Jan. 14, 2022.
Born on June 28, 1929, in Wyandot County, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Allen and Blanche Mae (Clinger) McNutt.
He graduated from Wharton High School in Wharton, Ohio. and continued his education at Bluffton University in Ohio. and then attended Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay, Ohio. His formative years were spent in central Ohio. until 1962. when he moved to Columbia City.
On May 30, 1950. he married Marilyn Ann Latta. Marilyn died on Feb. 2, 1972. On May 6, 1973, he married Geneva Maxine Miller.
He served as Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Findlay, Ohio, from 1950 until 1955, then Dirar Evangelical Congregational Church in Canton, Ohio, from 1955-1959, followed by First Evangelical Congregational Church in Lima, Ohio, from 1959-1963. Oak Grove Church of God in Columbia City was his next Church from 1963-1968, then Indian Village Church of God in Auburn, Indiana, from 1968-1979.
The McNutts served as missionaries in New Mexico, and Arizona, to the Navajo from 1979-1997, then Ari Church of God in Churubusco from 2001 — 2010.
Carroll authored Bible Trivia Fun and History of the Churches of God, Southwest. He served as president of the Indiana Churches of God conference. He also served as a member of the Churches Cross Cultural Commission from 1997-2003. He also served in jail ministries in Window Rock, and Chinle, Arizona, and in Indiana, and Whitley County jail for 21 years.
His greatest joy was sharing the good news of Jesus, his Savior. He was a loving, generous, kind man, husband, father and pastor.
Surviving are his loving wife, Geneva; children, Pamela Kay (Randy) King, of Waterloo, Marlene Grace (Wayne) Anderson, of Northlake, Texas, Carolyn Leann (Mark) Nasi, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Donald Ray (Vickie) Miller, of Claypool, David Lyn (Barbara) Miller, of Cochabamba, Bolivia, South America, and Kathleen Marie (Jerry) Landrum, of Indianapolis;16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, Ohio, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Bear Lake Camp.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
