FRANKTON — Marylyn Jean Covell, age 88, of Frankton, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior and reunited with her husband, Al Covell, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Marylyn was born in Angola, Indiana, on Oct. 11, 1934, the second child of Leon and Ardis (Hand) Rozell.
She attended Hamilton High School where she was a part of the graduating Class of 1953.
As a child, Marylyn was a 10-year 4-H member and very active in Metz Christian Church. She was baptized in 1942, and she was a part of the youth group, youth rallies and church orchestra.
Marylyn and Al met at a church youth rally during their junior year and started dating. They were planning on going to Lincoln Bible College after high school graduation. However, Dr. Crouch, then the minister of Angola Christian Church, told them about Milligan and convinced both Al and Marylyn that it was the college that would best prepare them for their vocations. They knew it was the right college for them and they loved every minute they spent at Milligan.
On Sept. 9, 1956, Marylyn married Alvin Beck Covell, and they shared 65 years of marriage together before Al’s passing in April 2022.
Marylyn and Al were blessed with four children, Charles "Chuck" (Vicki) Covell, of Frankton, Indiana, James "Jim" (Janet) Covell, of Angola, Indiana, William "Bill" (Stephanie) Covell, of Pittsboro, Indiana, and Carol Ann (Scott) Sims, of Williamsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Kayla (Hunter) Overleese, of Frankton, Chad Covell, of Frankton, Jennifer (Trevor) Ferrell, of Angola, Jessica (Greg) Mullin, of Fort Wayne, Chance (Sydney) Dean, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jake Covell, of Pittsboro; great-grandchildren, Liam and Eli Ferrell, Grace and Jacen Mullin, Levi and Samara Overleese and Ophelia Covell; brother, Roy D Rozell; and sisters-in-law, Lilah Sellers and Madeline Porter.
Marylyn was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Alvin Beck Covell; parents, Leon and Ardis Rozell; daughter, Carolyn Jean; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
Marylyn graduated from Milligan in 1957, with an A.B. in Business Administration and from Ball State University with a Master’s in Elementary Education in 1986.
Marylyn began her career in the Accounting Department at Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport, Tennessee, from 1957-1960. She then became a homemaker and gave piano lessons for 16 years, so that she could raise her children. In 1976, Marylyn decided to re-enter the workforce as a substitute teacher, where she worked all throughout Madison County. After graduating from Ball State with her Master’s in Education, she taught full-time at Frankton Elementary School for 21 years.
Marylyn was a member of Frankton Christian Church, where she was Al’s right hand for many years. She was always dedicated to taking care of and supporting Al through all his endeavors, while still being a mother to the kids. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ throughout the entirety of her life, even during her time at the nursing home. Marylyn served as a Sunday school teacher, was known for her raspberry cobbler and cooking, and loved to be around others. She never missed a birthday and would always give a phone call to the kids to sing them Happy Birthday. The family was always a top priority and they always gathered for birthdays and holidays; a family reunion was held every Labor Day weekend. The past few years she was known as the pretty pink lady at Bethany Pointe.
Visitation for Marylyn will be on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, from 3-8:00 p.m., at Frankton Christian Church, 204 Walnut St., Frankton, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Frankton Christian Church, with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.
A church meal will follow the service.
Burial will follow the meal at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, at approximately 2:30-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frankton Christian Church or Milligan College.
Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
