MONTPELIER, Ohio — Patricia Ann Heller of Montpelier, Ohio, and Clear Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Patricia was born on July 17, 1929, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of Waldo Maurice and Mary Velma (Pape) Miller. Patricia grew up in Montpelier, Ohio, and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947, and attended Michigan Normal College.
On Oct. 11, 1949, Patricia married the love of her life, Robert LeRoy Heller. He survives in Montpelier. In addition to their home in Montpelier, Patricia and Robert enjoyed their homes at Clear Lake, Indiana, and Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Florida. After her children were raised, Patricia was employed as bookkeeper for the W.C. Heller & Co., the family business.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her family as their guiding light, voice of reason, and loving caregiver. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Patricia was a life-long member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, where she taught junior church, Vacation Bible School, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on several boards and committees within the church throughout the years. She was a charter member of the Montpelier Civic League and served many years as a Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer. One of her favorite service projects was delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound residents for more than 20 years.
In addition to her husband of 72 years, Patricia is survived by her children, Robert L. Heller II, spouse, Cindy, of Cincinnati, Ohio, William Randall Heller, spouse, Jennifer, of Phoenix, Arizona, Julia A. Buttgen, spouse, Robert, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Andrew M. Heller, of Fremont, Indiana; Six grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Jason) Fights, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Heller, of Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah Buttgen, of Kendallville, Indiana, Anna (Jake) McIntire, of Noblesville, Indiana, Hannah Heller, of Fremont, Indiana, and Lilly Heller, of Fremont, Indiana; three great-grandsons, Parker Fights, Cooper Fights and Adler Fights, all of Cincinnati, Ohio. Additional survivors include her sister, Lynne (Frank) Williams, of Milton, Florida; and dear cherished friend of more than 87 years, Nan (Dudley) Hillard, of Montpelier, Ohio.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday July 11, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier.
The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Instead of flowers, memorials in Patricia’s name may be given to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or CHP Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.