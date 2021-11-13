Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.