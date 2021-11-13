COLUMBIA CITY — Deborah Leah Pepple, 68, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 3:17 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
Born on Jan, 17, 1953, in Allen County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Dwight E. and Edith Joan (Baumgartner) Brown.
Growing up in the Fort Wayne area, she graduated from South Side High School in 1971.
On June 21, 1972, Deb was married to David M. Pepple. David died on Dec. 24, 1993.
From 1973 to 2013, she worked at North American Vanlines as a dispatcher.
Deb enjoyed sewing and crafts and she liked bowling. She played Euchre with a group of her friends on a regular basis.
Surviving is her son, Ron (Renee) Pepple; grandson, Andrew Pepple, both of Columbia City; and a sister Kimberly Brown, of Bradenton, Florida.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Brown
At Deborah’s request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
