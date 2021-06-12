LAGRANGE — Herbert R. Levitz Sr., 91, of LaGrange, IN, died Friday, June 11, 2021, in LaGrange.
Mr. Levitz was born on December 30, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to Charles Frederick, Sr. and Rosenia (Richards) Levitz.
For many years he operated his own tree trimming business, Levitz Tree Service. He had also worked for the LaGrange County REMC. He attended Plato Methodist Church in rural LaGrange, IN.
Surviving are his ten children, Herbert R. Jr. (Rhonda) Levitz of Angola, IN, Roselma J. (Bill) Slone of Wolcottville, IN, Dan A. (Brenda) Levitz of Angola, IN, Marlene A. Levitz of Fort Wayne, IN, Cynthia S. (Vern) Yoder of Wolcottville, IN, Roberta M. (Charlie) Hill of LaGrange, IN, Carolyn L. (Dan) Price of Topeka, IN, Jeffery W. (Jessica Hale) Levitz of Angola, IN, Jennifer W. (Joe) Grant of Kendallville, IN, and Robert A. (Randi Goodman) Levitz of Howe, IN; twenty-eight grandchildren, sixty-two great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Herb in death were his parents, Charles Sr. and Rosenia Levitz; and his siblings, Earl Levitz, Charles Levitz, Jr., Carl Levitz, Edythe Levitz-Hambright, Elmer Collier, Ray Collier, and Fay Collier.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN, with Rev. Mike Antal officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, IN.
Memorials may be made to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
