FORT WAYNE — Christina Amanda Brenay, 23, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of the Wolcottville area, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the residence she shared with her mother in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1998, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to David C. and Paula (Hicks) Brenay.
She was a graduate of Lakeland High School.
Christina loved to cook, travel, and sing. She was great at applying makeup to enhance her natural beauty. She also enjoyed comedy and animals of every kind. If there was a stray in the neighborhood, she would try her best to bring it home. Christina will forever be remembered as a fun-loving spirit.
Surviving are her mother, Paula Brenay, of Fort Wayne; her father, David C. Brenay, of Wolcottville; a brother, Saylor Lindsey, of Indianapolis; two sisters, Jessica (John) Basham, of Elkhart and Lisa (Mike) O’Brien, of Texas; and aunts and uncles, Willis and Renee Hicks, of Butler, Vigil and Vicki Hicks, of Butler, Jeff Hicks, of Kendallville, Tammy and Tim Cowan, of Wolcottville and Alicia Hicks, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Thelma J. Meyers and Willis R. Hicks Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Luella Brenay and Arnold Brenay.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Junior Brewster officiating.
Visitation is Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.