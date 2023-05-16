ANGOLA — Gaynelle B. Cary, 102, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab in Angola, Indiana.
Mrs. Cary was born on May 5, 1921, in Wawaka, Indiana, to William “Bill” and Lillian A. (Stewart) Eminger.
Gaynelle was a farmwife and could do most of the things a farm hand could do. She had also worked as a nursing assistant for Miller’s Merry Manor.
Surviving are a son-in-law, Dale Robbins, of Auburn, Indiana; two grandchildren, Cheryl (Wayne) Frank, of Auburn, Indiana, and Mark (Ann) Robbins, of Kendallville, Indiana; five great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Raymond Green and Clifford Cary; her children, Richard E. Green, Lorita Mae Robbins and Janet Green; and a sister, Margaret Eminger.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Mike Hamm will officiate the graveside service.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.