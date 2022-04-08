ANGOLA — Violet Victoria Hollopeter, 106, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 17, 1915, in Emma, Indiana, to Levi and Alice (Yoder) Oesch.
Violet graduated from Shipshewana High School in 1933. After graduating from Manchester College, she taught at Honeyville School in Topeka, Indiana, and later at Pleasant Lake Elementary School in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola for 29 years, retiring in 1980.
On Nov. 21, 1940, she married Richard S. Hollopeter.
Violet was a longtime, active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aide Society. She was a member of the United Methodist Women in Estero, Florida, Retired Teachers Association and the P.E.O. Chapter DV in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her two sons, Jack (Alice) Hollopeter, of Oysterville, Washington, and Barry (Robin Lynn) Hollopeter, of Orland, Indiana; three grandsons, Eric Hollopeter, Bret Hollopeter and Kurt (Kim) Hollopeter; two granddaughters, Anne Murphy and Amy (John) O’Bryan; and nine great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. Also surviving are two nieces, Dorcas Stegelmann and Madonna (Scott) Hosler; and one nephew, Larry (Sue Ann) Beaty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Hollopeter on Oct. 8, 1989; sister, Lucille Beaty; and foster sister, Dorothy Belshaw.
Funeral services will be at noon, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Tamra Gerber officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Private burial will be at Eden Cemetery, Topeka, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church’s Memorial Fund or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7223 Engle Road, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.