AVILLA — David M. Dye, 57, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home in Avilla.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 29, 1964, to Richard and Shirley (Mason) Dye. He owned and operated Dye Financial Services in Avilla.
Dave married Rhonda Blotkamp on September 20, 1986, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, in Avilla.
He was a 1982 graduate of East Noble High School and continued his education, attaining numerous licenses and certifications in finance, securities, and insurance.
Dave was a member of the Lions Club, Avilla Post #240 S-A-L, and participated in the Pistol League competitive shooting. He was an officer for the National Association of Life Underwriters, a Cub Scout Leader, and enjoyed volunteering for the Junior Achievement program.
Dave liked to travel, enjoyed hunting, and four-wheeling in the Upper Peninsula. He also enjoyed rock and roll music, especially KISS.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Dye, of Avilla; children, Nate (Lindsay) Dye, of Wolcottville, Eric (Ritu) Dye, of Westfield and Stephanie (Anthony) Strack, of Avilla. Also surviving are his sister, Sharon (John) Groothuis, of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Lauretta Dye and Barrett Dye; and mother, Shirley Dye.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, in 2004.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Jim Kemerly will officiate.
Visitation will also be 3-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Contributions in Dave’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.