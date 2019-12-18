KENDALLVILLE — Mark William Francis Ley Jr., 38, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, as the result of an auto accident near Bremen.
He was born Oct. 10, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Mark William Francis Ley and Edna Faye Dixon.
Mr. Ley was a graduate of Prairie Heights High School.
He was a handyman and currently working at The News Sun in Kendallville.
Mark loved listening to music, especially rap music. He also loved to watch history and documentary shows on television, enjoyed cooking and eating spicy foods. Astounded by today’s technology, he was always trying to figure out new things on computers and cell phones. He especially loved his mom’s goulash and cherry pie.
Surviving are his mother, Edna (John Petrie) Dixon, of Kendallville; his father, Mark (Wendy Hatter) Ley, of Plymouth; two daughters, Lexie Ley, of Kendallville and Alissa Ley, of Goshen; a son, Wyatt Carmean, of Plymouth; a sister, Aimee Miller, of Kendallville; and maternal grandfather, Lee Dixon of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Darlene Dixon; and paternal grandparents, Helen Ley and Jerome Ley.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell Street, Kendallville, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150 in honor of his grandpa, Lee.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
