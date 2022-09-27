LIGONIER — Lila Rhea (Gibson) Brickey, age 86, of Ligonier, Indiana, went to be with Jesus, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital.
She was born on May 15, 1936, the daughter of Mae (Lawson) and James Gibson in Norton, Virginia.
On April 12, 1952, she married Jim Ray Brickey; he preceded her in death in 1990.
Coming to the area in 1968, from Virginia, she and her husband founded Apostolic Faith Church of God in our Lord Jesus Christ in 1982, in Ligonier, Indiana.
Lila retired from Silgan Plastics after 32 years of service, but she devoted her life to The Lord and His church. The only thing that could surpass her love for her family, was her love for Jesus Christ and The Truth. Her heartbeat was always for the church and God’s work.
Lila was an incredible mom and grandma, who enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She also loved working and just being outside whenever she could. Weeds didn’t last long around her.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Jane) Brickey, Brenda Waldron and Roxie (Tim) Atz, all of Ligonier, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Jimmy Brickey, Jeremy Brickey, Shane Brickey, Joy Wert, Kent Holden, Pete Luna, Shelly Brewer, Larry Luna, Nikki Villegas, Dustin Atz and Danielle Zavala; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Johnetta Amaya and Glenda Brickey.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a stillborn daughter, Janet Brickey, in 1957; a brother, Jimmy Gibson; and two sisters, Bobbi Ball and Georgie Salaski.
A home going service will be held for Lila at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Apostolic Faith Church, 317 Pigeon St., Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joseph L. Brickey will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations in memory of Lila, may be given to Apostolic Faith Church.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.