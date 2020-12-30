AUBURN — Billy J. Warren, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Billy was born on Aug. 29, 1937, in Alexandria, Indiana.
He married Alta Kaye (Wyne) Warren on Jan. 26, 1957, in Auburn.
Billy started a printing career at a young age under the guidance of Emmett Steininger. He retired as a printer from Central Soya in 2003.
After retirement, Billy and Alta moved to Orlando, Florida, where Billy started a part-time job working at Wide World of Sports at Disney World. Billy loved his time at Disney and had such joy sharing the “Disney Life” when family came to visit. He retired from Disney in 2017.
Billy attended Auburn Church of the Nazarene, where he was an active member.
Billy had such a strong desire to provide for his family and will be remembered always for his strong work ethic. His greatest joy came in spending time with family. He was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And oh how he loved Notre Dame Football.
He is survived by his wife, Alta Kaye Warren, of Auburn; four daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Warren, of Auburn, Annette and Phillip Henneman, of Nashville, Tennessee, Cheryl and Greg Grimes, of Marshall, Michigan, and Jill and Stan Stebing, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Zimmerman, Grant (Erin) Zimmerman, Heather (Jake) Richardville, Kristy (Leif) Ahdel, Brad (Dusty) Grimes, Andrew (Olivia) Grimes, Eric Grimes, Travis (Rachel) Stebing, Trey (Micalah) Stebing and Brandon (Jessica) Stebing; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Ulery; sister-in-law, Lois Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Warren; sister, Doris Smith; and great-grandson, Maxton Ahdel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and times will be announced when his wife of 64 years can attend.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
