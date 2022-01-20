WOLCOTTVILLE — Jan Marie Hoffman, age 67, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Ms. Hoffman was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 2, 1954, to Claude Norman Hoffman and Nancy Ann (Wright) Hoffman. Her father preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2015, and her mother survives her.
Jan graduated from Lakeland High School and Goshen College. She earned a Master's of Elementary Education degree from the University of St. Francis.
She was employed in the past by East Noble School Corporation, School of Alternative Learning, LaGrange Hospital and Noble County Public Library, before retiring a few years ago.
Jan loved growing flowers and gardening. She spent many hours tending to her garden and canning the vegetables it produced. She loved going to area live shows and plays. Jan was an avid Komet Hockey fan. She loved dressing up and going to the games in her Komet orange and black attire.
She was faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church near Wolcottville, for more than 50 years.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy Hoffman, of Wolcottville; her sister, Kelly Hoffman and Skip Altimus, of Rome City; and nephew, Aiden Hoffman, of Rome City.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Wolcottville.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at noon.
Pastor Herbert Gerken will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallivlle.
