GARRETT — Dr. William H. “Will” Schlemmer, 69, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in rural Garrett.
He was born on April 4, 1953, in Decatur, Indiana, to Marlyn and Elva (Ackerman) Schlemmer.
Will was a 1971 graduate of Heritage High School and a 1979 graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis.
Will married Karen S. Emenhiser on June 23, 1973, in Hoagland, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.
After Will graduated from Dentistry school in Indianapolis, he opened W.H. Schlemmer DDS in Garrett, in 1979, until his retirement in 2019.
Will was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garrett. He also was a former member of the Garrett Chamber of Commerce and was a former member of the DeKalb Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Will loved the outdoors. He enjoyed bluegill fishing, bailing hay on his farm and trap shooting. He was a member of St. Joe Valley Conservation Club in St. Joe and was a member of “Team Pards”. He also was an avid bridge player.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Cori Schlemmer, of Garrett, Traci and Nathanael Lehman, of Corunna, Kelsi and Dr. Jason Matthew, of Auburn and Kayle and Christal Schlemmer, of Huntertown; three grandchildren, Jadanne Lehman, Evelyn Matthew and Justin Matthew; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Doris Schlemmer, of Huntertown and Jacob and Sandy Schlemmer, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Fleming; and a brother, John Schlemmer.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Keaton Christiansen will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
