Lynn LaVon Halferty, age 88, of South Milford, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 12:32 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.