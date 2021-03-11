Randy G. Green, 68, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at his home at 2:40 p.m., on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 11:59 pm
