FORT WAYNE — Max J. Teders, age 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Max was born on Aug. 21, 1953, in Garrett, Indiana, to Paul W. and Eleanor L. (Marti) Teders.
He married Jennifer “Jenny” K. Bartels on Aug. 1, 1981, in Garrett, Indiana.
Max worked as a conductor on the CSX Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2013.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Germany, during the Viewnam War.
Max was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178, Garrett Country Club and the Garrett Alumni Association.
Family was everything to Max — he had a special love for his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his wit. He enjoyed golf and IU sports. Max was fondly known as “Mr. Bisque It” at Bisque It Pottery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Max is survived by his wife, Jenny Teders, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Shane (Christie) Teders, of McCordsville, Indiana; daughter, Shannon (Mike) McClure, Fort Wayne, Indiana; brothers, Gene (Leslie) Teders, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Gerald “Jerry” (Mary) Teders, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Linda (Jim) Curry, Wolcottville, Indiana; granddaughters, Jaden McClure and Taylor McClure; grandson, Fox Teders; mother in-law and father in-law, Wayne and Pat Bartels, of Garrett, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. Teders and Eleanor L. Teders Harding; brother, James Teders; and stepfather, Robert Harding.
Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Tom Novy officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana, with military honors by the United States Army and American Legion Post #178.
Memorials may be made to the Judith A. Morrill (J.A.M) Recreation Center, Garrett, Indiana, or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
