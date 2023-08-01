COLDWATER, Mich. — William C. Hill II, 81, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to William C. and Tekla E. (Neuman) Hill I.
William graduated from Denby High School, Detroit, Michigan, in 1959. He received a Bachelor of History Degree from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Indiana, in 1965. He went on to complete a master’s degree at Eastern Michigan University in Political Science.
William worked for the Federal Highway Administration, retiring in 2002. In retirement he was an adjunct instructor of history for 15 years at Kellogg Community College in Coldwater, Michigan.
He was a member of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, Indiana.
William enjoyed puttering around his house and in his garage. He was an avid reader. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Thresa M. Hill, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughter, Carrie (Sean) Connolly, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his five beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Shannon, Amy, Kelly and Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. Tom Adamson will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at Holy Family Episcopal Church’s Memorial Garden.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, IN 46703, The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society, 7155 Oakridge Drive, San Antonio TX 78229, www.chromosome18.org or Gigi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne, 6081 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46825, www.gigisplayhouse.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
