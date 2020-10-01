Duane Winans, age 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Winans are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 3:24 am
