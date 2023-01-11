PLEASANT LAKE — Lynn Don Johnson, 88, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1934, in Ashley, Indiana, to Norbert and Geraldine (Barton) Johnson.
Lynn married Ann Kuykendall on Sept. 19, 1954.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1952, and received his CQE Certificate.
Lynn served his country in the United States Army.
He was retired and had been an Engineer for Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Johnson, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Karen (Mark Skaggs) Holman, of Angola, Indiana, and Kelly (Russell) Fitzgerald, of Lansing, Michigan; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his sister, Norma (James) Malcolm, of North Manchester, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Rex Holman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Steuben County Church of Christ, P.O. Box 156, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
