Kathleen "Pete" Moore, 102, of Elkhart, Indiana, died at 11:50 a.m., on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Valley View Health Care in Elkhart.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Updated: August 1, 2020 @ 3:42 am
