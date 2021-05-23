Ocie Spriggs
KENDALLVILLE — Ocie Spriggs, 85, of Kendallville, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Dorton, Kentucky, on Feb. 16, 1936, to Nathan and Nola (Mullins) Gibson. They preceded her in death.
She married Blake Spriggs on Sept. 22, 1951, in Pikeville, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1993.
Ocie was a factory worker and started working for No-Sag at the age of 16. She worked for Essex Wire for 12 years and retired from Siebe in Kendallville after 22 years.
After she retired, she worked in the breakfast bar at the Holiday Inn in Kendallville for 7 ½ years.
Ocie was a highly active member of the True Church of God in Jesus Name. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and tending to her flowers. Ocie was truly invested in her family and everyone was family to her. If she was not spending time with her family, she was spending time with her church family.
Survivors include: daughter, Barbara Green of Kendallville; daughter, Patsy Rasnake of Kendallville; son, Kennith K. Sr., and Joyce Spriggs of Kendallville; daughter, Benita Lewis of Kendallville; daughter, Cynthia, and Paul Gillison of Kendallville; daughter, Marsha Messer of Kendallville; and son, William “Bud” Curtis of Kendallville; 24 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wilburn and Trudy Gibson of Auburn; sister-in-law, Linda Gibson of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Sharon Gibson of Marysville, Ohio; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Ocie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Garrie Spriggs; grandchildren, Baby Dennis and Belinda; great-granddaughter, Taylor Rain; sister, Gladys Hurst; brothers, Nelis, Willis, Garland and Willie Gibson; and sons-in-law, Donald R. Green and Gary Lewis.
Visitation will be today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at True Church of God in Jesus Name, 2664 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at the church with Worley Gibson and Charlie Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.
Pallbearers will be Kennith Spriggs, William “Bud” Spriggs, Donald N. Green, Cory Green, Laef Lewis and Jeremy Jarman.
Memorial donations may be made to True Church of God In Jesus Name.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
