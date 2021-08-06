Jesse Paul Davis, 69, of Ligonier, Indiana, died at 3:10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Avalon Village Healthcare in Ligonier, Indiana.
Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.
Updated: August 6, 2021 @ 5:27 am
