Amy C. Boyd, 74, of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 12:20 am
