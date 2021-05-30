SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Mabel Wicker went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021, at 79 years of age.
Mabel was a daughter of the late Irvin and Elsie Coburn, and was the loving wife of 64 years to Randolph Wicker.
Mabel was born in Quick Sand, Kentucky, and was the youngest of 12 children.
She was a member of Stroh United Baptist Christian Association, which was founded by her father, Irvin Coburn, and she was also a secretary of the Christian Association.
Mabel was known for being a prayer warrior and spent many years helping others through her husband’s ministry to God. She was grounded in her faith, loved and cared for her family dearly and will be missed by many.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Kim Mobley (Mike); her son, Jamie Wicker; her heart daughter, Debbie Gibson (Tom); five grandchildren; her great-grandsons, Brandon and Garret, who selflessly helped care for her for many years, Grayson, Ayden, Titus and 17 others through marriage; and one great-great-grandson, Brent. Mabel loved each of them with all her heart.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Krista Cook; her grandchildren, Tasha, Kristapher, Brent and Brandon; 11 siblings; and many other loved ones.
Although Mabel is absent from the body, she is present with the Lord.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with food and fellowship from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a service beginning at 3 p.m., at Dallas Lake Park; 0505 W. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, IN 46795. Follow signs back to Sweet Gum Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Stroh United Baptist Christian Association, P.O. Box 343, Stroh, IN 46789; or to your own home church in Mabel’s name.
Arrangements entrusted to Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory in Lyman, South Carolina.
