LAGRANGE — Calvin W. Hochstetler, 43, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence near LaGrange.
He was born May 2, 1976, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Wesley and Mary (Hochstetler) Hochstetler.
He married Laurissa Dawn Snover on March 28, 2009, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola.
His survivors include his wife, Lisa Hochstetler, of LaGrange; sons, Brandon Hochstetler, of Edwardsburg, and Calvin “Hobbes” Hochstetler, of LaGrange; parents, Wesley and Mary Hochstetler, of LaGrange; brothers, Gideon Hochstetler, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Andy Hochstetler, of Wyoming, Michigan, Corneal and Neoma Hochstetler, of LaGrange, Allen and Mattie Hochstetler, of Afton, Tennessee, and Jesse Hochstetler, of LaGrange; sisters, Liz and Tom Scofield, of Angola, Carrie and Daniel Shrock, of Middlebury, Fannie and Herman Bontrager, of LaGrange, and Mollie and David Lambright, of LaGrange; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at South Milford Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., at South Milford Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Brian Walter will officiate the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Hite Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.