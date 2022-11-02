SOUTH WHITLEY — Mazie W. Hollars, 98, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, Indiana, where she had been a resident for the past month.
Born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Martin Rock Williams and Bessie Leanna (Alsip) Williams. Growing up in Keavy, she completed her formal education.
On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars. They made their first home in Kentucky, moving to the South Whitley area in the early 1960s. Marvin died on June 1, 1975.
In addition to being a homemaker raising nine children, Mazie worked for Chamberlin Products, South Whitley, from 1964 until 1970. In 1970, she went to work for Weatherhead/Dana Corporation, Columbia City, where she retired in 1993.
She loved having and going to garage sales, embroidery, and reading. In her later years, word search puzzles were a favorite. Her door was always open to family and friends. She always had a ready shoulder and the ability to keep a confidence. She will be sorely missed.
Surviving are her children, Wanda Morford, of South Whitley, Janice (Stan) Myer, of North Manchester, Sandra (Wayne) Engdahl, of Columbia City, Clyde Hollars, of North Manchester, Teresa (Daniel) Munoz, of North Manchester, Norma (Greg) Hart, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Kenneth Hollars, of Spokane, Washington, and Kathryn Herz, of North Manchester; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, twins Georgia Kranzman of Angola and Virginia Mills of Kentucky, Margie Bennett, of Columbia City, and Martha Medley, of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Robert Williams, of Columbia City and Otis Williams, of Warsaw.
Additionally, Mazie was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Hollars; and 11 siblings.
The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with burial beside her husband at South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorials in Mazie’s honor are to Habitat for Humanity.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
