AUBURN — Alice M. Loutzenhiser, age 61, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
Alice was born on July 11, 1959, in Auburn, to Harland “Harley” and Ruth (Cormican) Quince. She attended Garrett High School.
She married Van Loutzenhiser on Aug. 21, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana. He resides in Auburn.
She was a homemaker and she enjoyed raising her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Along with caring for her family, Alice was the smiling face that greeted countless people as the hostess of Gottfried’s restaurant in Garrett for many years.
She was also an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing whenever she got the chance.
Survivors include her husband, Van Loutzenhiser, of Auburn; her mother, Ruth Quince, of Garrett; sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Jodi Loutzenhiser, of Waterloo and Nathan and Louella Loutzenhiser, of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Kris Brown, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Cade Loutzenhiser, Makinzi Loutzenhiser, Elizabeth Loutzenhiser, Kallie and Leah Floyd, Andrew Brown, Jacob Brown, Alex Loutzenhiser, Mary Loutzenhiser, Devin Loutzenhiser and Alice Loutzenhiser; one great-grandchild, Mazely Swank; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Steve Kelham, of Avilla, Theresa and Kenny Charles, of Garrett, Debra and Brodie Allred, of Cummings, Georgia, Pamela and Tim Baker, of Auburn; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harley Quince.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at noon at the Church at Garrett, 1370 S. Randolph St., in Garrett, with Pastor Tom Wilcoxson officiating.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the memorial service from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the church.
Burial will immediately follow the memorial service at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
