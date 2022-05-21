ROCHESTER — Evelyn Lois Jagger, 98, of Rochester, Indiana, formerly of Silver Lake, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home.
She was born on May 29, 1923, in Silver Lake, Indiana, to Roy C. and Elvah G. (Metzger) Kline.
After graduating from Silver Lake High School in 1941, Evelyn married William D. “Bill” Jagger the very next year on Aug. 15, 1942. The two would welcome four children throughout their marriage and Evelyn would find her true passion in being the ideal mother and caregiver to her household. In 1966, Bill and Evelyn would purchase a hardware store in Silver Lake. The two owned and operated Jagger Hardware Store for 28 years before selling in 1994.
Evelyn was strong in her faith and always led her household spiritually. She was dedicated in 1923, at West Eel River Church of the Brethren in Silver Lake and was a member until its closing in 2018.
She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Laketon and a 60-year member of the West Eel River Women’s Fellowship. Evelyn is described as having the patience of Job and always being there for her children. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden.
The loving memory of Evelyn Lois Jagger will be forever cherished by her sons, Larry W. (Faye) Jagger, of Columbia City and Dr. Michael J. Jagger, of Mishawaka; daughter, Gaylo A. Goss, of Rochester; brother, Robert (Joyce) Kline, of Warsaw; sisters, Marilyn Haney, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Margaret Reed, of Warsaw; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Thelma Butler.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Roy C. and Elvah G. (Metzger) Kline; husband, William D. “Bill” Jagger; one son, Phillip E. Jagger; daughter-in-law, Ramona Jagger; son-in-law, David Goss; brother, Joe E. Kline; sisters, Pauline Overly, Mildred Hill and Opal Berry.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 3-8 p.m., at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at McKee Mortuary, with calling one hour prior.
Pastor Dan Gray will officiate.
A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m., at her granddaughter’s home, 2281 E. C.R. 300N, Rochester, Indiana.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Evelyn Lois Jagger, memorials may be made to Laketon American Legion Auxiliary, 10140 N, Troyer Road, Laketon, IN 46943 or Fulton County Public Library, 320 W. 7th St., Rochester, IN 46975 or Kindred Hospice, 1476 W. 18th St., Rochester, IN 46975.
The family of Evelyn Lois Jagger has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to delaughtermckee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.