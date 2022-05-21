Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.