KENDALLVILLE — Mark William Kimpel, age 64, of Westfield, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at IU North Hospital, Carmel, Indiana.
Mark was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 26, 1958, son of the late Arthur Harley Kimpel and Joyce Ilene (Hovarter) Kimpel.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1976, and received his Undergraduate Degree from Purdue University and graduated from IU School of Medicine in 1985. He married Terri Lynn Rice in 1986, in Indianapolis.
Mark served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy for three years. He remained in the Navy Reserves and served honorably in Desert Storm.
He completed his medical training in Ophthalmology at The Mayo Clinic in 1992. He practiced Ophthalmology in Wisconsin until 1998. Mark returned to Indianapolis in 1998 where he worked for St. Vincent Hospital in Occupational Medicine and had an acupuncture office providing Eastern and Western medical care. He retired from Indiana University Alcohol Research Center as a Genomics Data Analyst in 2014.
Mark's highest priority was making sure that Terri and Joshua were taken care of. Nothing was more important to him. He cared and loved deeply, both family and friends, and was loved tremendously. He will be missed.
Mark had a broad range of interests that kept him busy mentally as his body began to fail him. Mark enjoyed playing his four saxophones and his bassoon. He often recorded his own music, playing all the parts himself. He participated in several concert groups. The highlight of his musical career was playing with The Carmel Symphony at the grand opening of the Palladium with Dionne Warwick.
In addition to his love of music, Mark was always seeking to expand his wealth of knowledge. He enjoyed reading and studying a wide range of topics including Latin and theology. Mark and Joshua would often stay up late into the night discussing science and technology. Mark always strived to challenge himself mentally. He was in the midst of analyzing his own DNA when he passed away.
In years past, Mark was also an avid cyclist and would often go for long rides in the countryside with Terri. More recently, He enjoyed taking leisurely walks with his beloved service dog Ares by his side.
Mark had a strong religious faith and was a member of the Oblates of St. Benedict at Our Lady of Grace Monastery. He held this group close to his heart and tried to live by the principles for living an intentional Christian life.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Lynn Kimpel, of Westfield, Indiana; and his son, Joshua Arthur Kimpel, of Roselle, Illinois.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
A Catholic vigil will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will follow next to his parents at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The family request that remembrance donations be made to Our Lady of Grace Monastery at https://www.benedictine.com/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
