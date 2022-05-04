WOLF LAKE — Kevin M. King, 50, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1971, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Jimmy and Renecia (Wicker) King.
Kevin worked at Dexter Axle in Albion for nearly 30 years, most recently as a shipping and receiving supervisor.
He enjoyed the outdoors — fishing, hunting and playing sports. He loved to ride motorcycles. Kevin was also a SAL member of Albion American Legion Post #246. Survivors include his son, Kamerin King, of Wolf Lake; daughters, Desiree (Amalea Moore) King, of Kendallville and Alexius King, of Albion; parents, Jimmy and Renecia King; brothers, Scottie King, Billy King and Corey (Taylor) King, all of Kentucky; sisters, Melissa (Tom) Wright ,of Fremont and Anysa (Chris) Hall, of Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Albion American Legion Post #246.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
