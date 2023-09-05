PAYSON, Ariz. — Sharon May Shaffer, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, due to complications from congestive heart failure.
She was born on May 31, 1938, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Ailene (Spice) and Kenneth Holden.
While she grew up in Kendallville, Indiana, she spent most of her adult life in Arizona, living in Mesa, Yuma, and the last seven years in Payson.
Sharon is the last of four siblings to pass and is survived by her five children and their spouses, Kathy and Robert Peyton, Arnold and Barbara Edwards, Daniel Edwards and fiancée Debera Butler, Sarah and Vince Fahey and Roberta and Scott Stumper. She was blessed with a large and loving family; she also leaves 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several other close relatives. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Sharon loved the Payson community and was very active with The Payson Senior Center and The Rim View Community Church. She was always willing to lend a hand to help others; including crocheting more than 1,200 hats for post chemo children and adults, as well as more than 100 baby blankets and lap blankets to donate. She always had a ready smile and loved to chat with anybody she met.
A memorial service will be held at Rim View Community Church, 4180 AZ-260 in Star Valley on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 2-4 p.m.
The service can be viewed via live stream at RimViewChurch.org if desired.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Payson Senior Center (www.paysonseniorcenter.org)
