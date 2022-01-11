LAGRANGE — Frederick James Nutt, 78, of LaGrange, Indiana, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, after a two-month battle with COVID.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1943, in Bay City, Michigan, to Noble and Velma (Eckinger) Nutt, the youngest of four children.
After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and honorably served from July 10, 1961, to July 9, 1965. He then enlisted in the Air Force and served from June 22, 1966, to Feb. 17, 1970. During that time, he served two years in Vietnam.
Fred drove truck for 40-plus years, with the last being for O’Neal Steel in New Haven, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia; daughter, Angela (Steve) Miller; granddaughter, McKenna; two stepsons, Neil Callow and Scott Swagart; stepdaughter, Dee (Jim) Blake; sister, Kathy May; former spouse, Annette Zinn; and his little dog, Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Kleinsorg; and twin brother, Edward Nutt.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
