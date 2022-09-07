SHIPSHEWANA — Richard L. Steider, 84, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1937, in Shickley, Nebraska, to Harold and Helen Steider.
On March 29, 1959, on a Saturday night in Shipshewana, he married Roberta J. Troyer, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, Doug (Cindy) Steider and Ron Steider, both of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Lee (Melanie) Steider, Joseph (Linda) Steider, Kristin (Evan) Stieg and Megan (Kevin) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary (George) Fast, of Ontario, Canada, Joan Wenger of Illinois, Margaret Steider of Illinois, Dorothy Dunmire, of Pennsylvania, and Barbara Claude, of Illinois; three sisters-in-law, Royann Steider, of LaGrange, Nellie Steider, of Pennsylvania, and Linda Steider, of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith Steider; and three brothers, Paul, Bob and Dave Steider.
Dick was a farmer and truck driver and a member of Shore Church. He served in 1-W service at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., for a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana, prior to an 11 a.m., memorial service at Shore Church, Shipshewana.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Nic Raber.
Memorials may be given to Rainbow Years Learning Ministry.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.