Joseph Moorhouse Nov 7, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph E. "Joe" Moorhouse, 74, of Albion, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What is your prediction for the Nov. 3 presidential election? You voted: Trump wins electoral college and popular vote Biden wins electoral college and popular vote Trump wins electoral college, loses popular vote Biden wins electoral college, Trump wins popular vote No clear winner for days or weeks Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo arrested for drug dealingMoorhouses spreading hopeMan arrested with marijuana near Michigan borderUPDATE: Waterloo murder victim had asked for divorceArea meth activity staying highSteuben County man charged with raping wifeElectoral snoozefest: Handful of states in play in Trump v. BidenFarmers gather Saturday to help a Howe farm with its harvestAngola's Izaiah Steury wins boys cross country state championshipMcKean enjoys DeKalb basketball research Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Scores from Friday night's high school football slate LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tolton boys cross country wins state championship Sebastian Adamski's late-game heroics lift Walden Grove over Sahuaro in a Friday night thriller Yam or sweet potato, the age-old question In Balance Accounting welcomes new owners Library friends to host November book sale Auction at Wild Winds to lighten herd LaGrange County bookings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.