COLUMBIA CITY — John P. Wasmuth Jr., 73, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 4 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Huntington, Indiana, he was a son of the late John P. and Frances E. (Stettler) Wasmuth Sr.
He grew up in the Andrews area, graduating from Andrews High School in 1965. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree at IUPUI, Indianapolis.
On March 6, 1968, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in February 1970, and completed his reserve obligation in 1974.
On March 21, 1970, he married Mildred Jane Broxon. The couple lived most of their married life in Indianapolis.
An Information Technologist, he spent his work career in the insurance industry, beginning with Jefferson National Life Insurance, Indianapolis, then United Presidential Life, Kokomo. He then went to work for Farm Bureau Insurance, Indianapolis, retiring in 2010, with 16 years of service.
An avid astronomer, he traveled throughout the United States and Australia, participating in “Star Parties.” Locally, he was a member of the Warsaw Astronomy Society. A HAM radio operator, he held the call sign of AA9KB, communicating with fellow enthusiasts throughout the world. Interested in radio-controlled model aircraft, he belonged to the local Whitley County Barnstormers, flying his airplanes and helicopters.
He was a member of First Church of God, Columbia City and a member of the Roanoke Lions Club, with whom he assisted with the eye tests in the area elementary and middle schools.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Jane; a daughter, Diana (Alan) Clark, of Syracuse; a son, Mark (Myrl) Wasmuth, of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Adrianna and Allison Clark; and two sisters, Joan Phillips, of Huntington and Betty Hohensee, of Huntington.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Autumn Grace Clark.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with a funeral service at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roanoke Lions Club.
