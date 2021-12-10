AVILLA — Pauline E. (Pickard) Cogan, 101, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on May 25, 1920, in Garrett, Indiana, to Frand and Onda Mae (Markins) Pickard.
She married Harry Cogan on May 31, 1938, in Albion.
Pauline loved to read, spend time with her family, garage sales, and watching Lawrence Welk. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a daughter, Marylan (Cogan) Krock; son-in-aw, Richard Moore; daughter-in-law, Sandy (Brady) Cogan; sister-in-law, Bessie Pickard; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Cogan; son-in-law, William Krock Sr.; son, Jack Cogan; daughter, Sandy (Cogan) Moore; grandson, Shane Cogan; great-grandson, Joshua Stahl; and great-great-grandson, Archer Alvarez.
In keeping with Paulines wishes, there will be no services.
Private burial will be at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
