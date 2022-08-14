Larry Pant, age 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 1:35 am
